Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Biopharma (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.