Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after acquiring an additional 947,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,108,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,732,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,185,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $3,550,737.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,460 shares of company stock valued at $17,167,344. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.