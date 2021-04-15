Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,770 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,770 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

