DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $534.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.60. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.99 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

