DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $330.60 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

