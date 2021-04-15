DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.
ABMD stock opened at $330.60 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.
Abiomed Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
