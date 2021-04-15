China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

