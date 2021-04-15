JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.