TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 9,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 249,774 shares.The stock last traded at $75.37 and had previously closed at $76.01.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TFII. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

