Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT at $62.14

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.