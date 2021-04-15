DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,477 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,964,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMA opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

