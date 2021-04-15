Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $174.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point restated a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.35.

NYSE:FRC opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

