National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.
Shares of NNN opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44.
In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
