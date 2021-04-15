National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

