DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 28,600 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Immunovant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Immunovant stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

