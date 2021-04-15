Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

