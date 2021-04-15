State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

STFC opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.19.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.