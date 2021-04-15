TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.83.

TTGT opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TechTarget by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

