Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

Shares of 1COV opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

