Cormark Weighs in on Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

EXN stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Excellon Resources during the third quarter worth $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

