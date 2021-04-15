Analysts Offer Predictions for GT Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

