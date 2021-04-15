Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Sells C$43,000.00 in Stock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.
Shares of CVE CCW opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile
