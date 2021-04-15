Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Sells C$43,000.00 in Stock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,000.

Shares of CVE CCW opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

