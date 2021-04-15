43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) Director Buys C$41,164.20 in Stock

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) Director Carolyn Egbert bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$41,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,920 shares in the company, valued at C$43,798.71.

43844 has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.04.

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.08 million during the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

