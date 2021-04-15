DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,173. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

