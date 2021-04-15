Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETH opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.02 million, a P/E ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

