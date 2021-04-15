Christina Cepeliauskas Sells 9,300 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total value of C$37,569.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,508.31.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.93 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$4.83.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

