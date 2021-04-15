Christina Cepeliauskas Sells 9,300 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total value of C$37,569.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,508.31.
Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.93 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$4.83.
About EMX Royalty
