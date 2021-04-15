Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.28% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

EVX opened at $135.94 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $137.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

