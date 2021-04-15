Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Kaman were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,761.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

