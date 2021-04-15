Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,266 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 9.00% of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TFLT stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

