Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 104,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

