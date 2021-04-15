Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of HMN opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

