Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

