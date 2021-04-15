Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.87% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

