Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $482,000 in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.43 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

