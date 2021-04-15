Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,759 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 55,759 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

