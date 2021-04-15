Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 65,067 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 655.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

