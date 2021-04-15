JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

