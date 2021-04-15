Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 23,799 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $6,100,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

