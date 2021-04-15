Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.