Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

MTN opened at $313.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.95. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.92 and a 52-week high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

