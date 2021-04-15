Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.61. 6,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 619,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -38.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

