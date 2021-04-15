Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSDT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

