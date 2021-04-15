Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.43

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.89. Adagene shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 30 shares.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Adagene alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.