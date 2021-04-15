iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 98,329 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

