Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,373 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 13,083% compared to the typical daily volume of 18 put options.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXPE. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.