Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Drops By 46.6%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 360,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in ENGlobal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 million, a PE ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

