DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 7%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $228.73 and last traded at $228.40. Approximately 117,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,226,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -190.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

