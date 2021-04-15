Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.67.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,012,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,649,000 after buying an additional 369,755 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

