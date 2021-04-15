HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $702.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.