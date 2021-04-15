Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

