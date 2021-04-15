Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.