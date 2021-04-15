Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

